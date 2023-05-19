Keep an eye out for some classic cars this weekend.
The Tamworth West Rotary Motor Show is back in the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) after recovering from COVID-19.
One of the groups present at the premier motor show in country NSW will be Tamworth's own Roadrunners Rod and Custom Club, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
The Leader spoke to some of the club's members to get an idea of what motoring enthusiasts can expect this Saturday and Sunday at TRECC.
"We've got my 1934 Dodge, a '28 Chev Torpedo, a '39 ute, a very nice Combe, all up we've got 18 cars to put in the Rotary show," long-time member Ian Scott said.
Mr Scott's father was one of the club's founding members and he told the Leader he joined up as soon as he turned 17.
His own car is a piece of history and his family's greatest treasure, built by his father and uncle in 1964.
And yes, it still runs.
"It's been driven most of the way across Australia, up to Brisbane several times, Newcastle many a time, down to the street rod nationals at Canberra three or four times, cross to Mildura one year," Mr Scott said.
Mr Scott said the Tamworth Roadrunners are the fourth-oldest custom car club in NSW and the group is planning to celebrate their history with a party in August.
He and current president of the club Jason Garett also said the future of the club looks bright, with nearly 50 members attending their last meeting, all ready to put their foot on the gas for the club's next 60 years.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
