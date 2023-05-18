ASHLEIGH Dallas may have written her new song at a specific point in time, but she thinks the message is long lasting.
She wrote Over To Me, released Friday, May 19, in the midst of the pandemic, while she was a new parent.
During that time of reflection, she realised the direct effect she has as a parent on what her children witness, but also that there's strength in taking charge.
"And that's in everything, it comes down to you. If you've got dreams that you want to chase, initially, you are the first person that can actually make that step," she said.
"Same as overcoming anxiety and depression and the balance with that, it's you who has to really stay on top of those emotions first and foremost.
"And I realised that even more by being a mum of two girls, and trying to understand the world that they're going to grow up in, and what my role in that is.
"To show them to be you, to show up as you, even on the good and the bad days."
"My job is to hopefully bring my story out, to then encourage others to have conversations around this also," she said.
"And realise that speaking kind to yourself, that's one of the lyrics, be a little kinder, that's not just to others, it's also to you."
The single is from a new album the five time Golden Guitar winner has been working on. She will be performing at Gympie Music Muster in August for the first time in six years.
