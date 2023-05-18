National Volunteer Week runs from May 15 to May 21, 2023.
During this week the Leader is featuring a number of local volunteer organisations, putting the spotlight on the work they do in our local community as our way of saying thank you for all the hard work and dedication.
The women of the Tamworth Evening VIEW Club (TEVC) are known for going above and beyond for their community.
Spending endless hours fundraising to support the ongoing education of children in the community through The Smith Family's 'Learning for Life' program.
The aim of the program is to provide additional financial support to invest in the education of children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
President of TEVC, Merilyn Binney said the group supports eight students through 'Learning for Life', ensuring they have all they need for the school year.
"We help the Smith Family make tremendous change by giving children the best start to life through the quality of education," she said.
Publicity officer Kathy Challinor said last year TEVC raised around six to seven thousand dollars for charity.
VIEW stands for Voice, Interests, and Education of Women.
Australia-wide there are around 300 clubs, including three Tamworth branches, and a total of 14,000 members.
"We support children to go through school and we think it's important for us to support these underprivileged children."- TEVC President Merilyn Binney said
Working closely with the local Tamworth community, VIEW fundraises for the Smith Family via various events held throughout the year, including musical afternoons, fashion parades, bus tours, garden parties, and trivia nights.
By becoming a member women can expect to gain fellowship, friendship, and a sense of sisterhood, that spreads far and wide across Australia, Ms Challinor said.
"It's an extremely worthwhile cause and it's worthwhile for new people within the area," Ms Binney said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
