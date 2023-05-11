Motoring enthusiasts are getting all revved up.
After it was cancelled in 2022 due to COVID concerns, the Tamworth Motor Show is back in 2023.
The premier motor show in country NSW will showcase some of the very best classic, collectible and show cars available in Australia.
Local motor dealers and after market retailers will also be on hand at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) to service the expected crowd of over 4000 visitors.
If you want to put your prized possession on display, vehicle entries close Friday May 12, so you will need to be quick.
Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st May 2023
9am - 5pm Saturday
9am - 3pm Sunday
Exhibitors - Cars $30, Bikes $15
General Public Admission $15
Children 12 and under, free entry.
Trophy presentation at 1 pm Sunday, May 21
