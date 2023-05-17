The Northern Daily Leader
Man's trial opens in Tamworth District Court for 2009 teenage sex allegations at Tamworth home

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated May 17 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
The trial continues in Tamworth District Court on Thursday. File picture
The trial continues in Tamworth District Court on Thursday. File picture

A MAN accused of driving a teenage boy to a Tamworth home, indecently assaulting him, then having "sexual intercourse" with him more than a decade ago is now on trial.

