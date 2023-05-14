TWO MEN accused of a violent South Tamworth home invasion where a man was injured when a gun was fired are set to have their cases resolve.
Tamworth Local Court heard this week that Jayelem Cutmore and Jai Lake will front the district court later this year after lawyers asked the court for an adjournment.
Cutmore remains behind bars and did not appear when his defence lawyer revealed he had an appointment booked for him to sign a set of agreed facts.
"We expect it then to be committed for sentence," he told the court.
He asked magistrate Julie Soars to list the matter again in June.
She agreed, but warned him the matter was "getting towards the 12 months" usually allowed for pleas to be entered.
"I'll be doing my best to move that matter on that day," Ms Soars said.
Lake's defence solicitor Garry Johnston also confirmed his client - who is also bail refused - would be able to be committed to the district court later this month.
"It has resolved, everything is ready to go," he said.
The court heard talks were continuing for a third co-accused, Jermaine Sands.
"We're still negotiating an offer from the Crown," Legal Aid solicitor Paul Lewis said.
Ms Soars agreed to adjourn it to June but warned him that it needed to progress.
"It's an older matter, we need to get on with it," she said.
Courtney Lee Penfold is also accused of playing a role in the armed home invasion and is expected to enter pleas when her case returns to court later this month.
None of the co-accused applied for bail in court, and Ms Soars formally refused it for all of them.
The four were arrested at separate times across the state last year by a strike force made up of Oxley police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.
The police case was that a masked group armed with stolen firearms forced their way into the home about 10pm on March 2, 2022, and allegedly held a woman naked at gunpoint, while a man in his 20s had a gun shoved in his mouth before it was moved and fired next to his head, and his fingers cut with a machete.
Police claim the group demanded personal items and cash before fleeing.
The man was taken to Tamworth hospital, while the woman and two children home at the time were shaken but not hurt.
The four co-accused each face a string of charges, including one count each of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon.
Cutmore, Lake and Sands are also each charged with possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life in a non-public place.
