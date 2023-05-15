POLICE are searching for a man who held up a teenage boy in broad daylight in Tamworth.
Two boys were walking along Cole Road in West Tamworth about 3.30pm on Saturday, May 13, when they were confronted by an offender armed with a knife.
Police have been told the man grabbed a 14-year-old and demanded his belongings.
The offender stole clothing, a bag, watch and a mobile phone and fled the scene.
The other boy ran away, police have confirmed.
The 14-year-old boy was uninjured during the robbery, but police were quickly alerted.
Oxley police have launched an investigation into the armed robbery and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the daylight robbery, or anyone that might have been driving in the Cole Road or vicinity that might have dash cam vision of a man running.
Police are yet to release a description of the offender but anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station on 6768 2999.
