Within a contact sport like rugby league, players always run the risk of incurring injuries.
This is known and accepted by those who take to the field, and for the most part the damage is usually limited to cuts, bruises, and the odd pulled muscle.
Every now and then, freak accidents on-field result in more severe injuries, as was the case in more than one instance over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Werris Creek Magpies captain-coach, Cody Tickle, dislocated his left hip while attempting to cross for a try against the North Tamworth Bears, which resulted in a half-hour stoppage while he was treated and the ambulance made its way to the ground.
Then, on Sunday morning, Dungowan Cowgirls fullback Holly Bynge came into contact with one of the opposing Moree Boars players and both broke and dislocated her wrist. Half-time was called immediately, and the game was eventually ended early before the ambulance arrived.
In the days following, the Leader has been informed that both players are on the path to recovery.
Given the structure of the joint and the strength of the tendons and ligaments holding the femur (thigh bone) in place, hip dislocations can often result in chips or breakages to the bone. But, Tickle said, that was luckily not the case with his injury.
"From what I understand, I was pretty out of it, but [the hip] went back in with no dramas and the scan after it showed that it went back in with no fracture or any extra damage," Tickle said.
However, he still needs further scans to confirm exactly what damage, if any, there is, and at this point has not been given an estimated recovery period by his doctors. But he did add that he was in "pretty minimal pain".
Bynge, meanwhile will need surgery to repair her wrist, confirmed Dungowan women's coach Brianna Brown, which will "hopefully" take place today.
"There was a break, and she might have shattered a bit of bone [in her wrist], so they just have to pin and plate it to make it stable," Brown said.
Though it is too early to say how long Bynge's recovery will take, she will be a "huge loss" for the Cowgirls, Brown said.
"I haven't really talked to [the players] yet, we'll talk about it on Tuesday," she said.
"But all our best wishes are with Holly, and hopefully we can get some wins under our belt for her."
