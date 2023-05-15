The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Fire and Rescue NSW clamp ruptured gas main in Piper Street in North Tamworth after homes evacuated | Update

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE

A gas main that was ruptured in North Tamworth has been clamped and declared safe after fire crews were forced to evacuate nearby homes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.