Several homes could go unfinished and dozens of contractors left unpaid after a Tamworth building company shut up shop.
Stroud Homes Tamworth has closed its doors and scrubbed its website.
"What was supposed to be a dream has become a nightmare, contracts signed in 2021, here we are over two years later with an unfinished house," one customer, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Leader.
Another Stroud customer said they were contacted multiple times by contractors asking when they would pay the builder, despite the fact that they were up to speed with their progress payments.
"[The company] used me as the excuse for [the contractors] not getting paid. They said I hadn't paid for work done and I can assure you when work was completed and payments were due they got their money on time," the second customer said.
Stroud Homes, the franchise owner with several franchisees across Australia, assured the Leader that it's doing everything it can to assist its four current clients in Tamworth.
"This is a very disappointing situation for everyone involved. We are working overtime with the clients and contractors to try and resolve issues with this builder. While the Tamworth business hasn't gone into liquidation, it certainly seems to be in distress," the company said.
The Leader attempted to contact Peter Verrier - who has been running the Tamworth franchise since 2014 - but he could not be reached for comment.
Instead, the Leader spoke with two independent contractors who worked closely with Mr Verrier on several of his company's builds, both of whom requested anonymity.
According to one contractor, Stroud Homes Tamworth got off on the right foot, but over the past year it became evident that cracks were starting to form in the company's foundations.
"I did about half-a-dozen houses for him with no problem, then about this time last year the problems started," the contractor said.
The other contractor the Leader spoke with said it was "about fifty-fifty" on whether or not he'd be paid for work done with Stroud Homes Tamworth.
Despite this, the contractor expressed concern for some customers who could be left out of pocket with unfinished homes.
Contractors also fear they won't be paid for their work if Stroud Homes Tamworth goes under.
"The impact on families as well as many other small businesses and contractors across our region will last for years," one of the customers said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
