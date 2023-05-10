PROSECUTORS will press ahead with the lone charge of murder against a man accused of killing a Tamworth associate.
Ricky Duke Doolan is charged with murdering a 32-year-old Tamworth man in Boggabilla more than eight months ago.
Doolan's case returned to Moree Local Court on Tuesday, May 9, where a solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) confirmed a charge of murder had been certified.
It is the only charge Doolan is facing but he has not been required to enter a plea to the allegation.
The case will now head to case conference where the DPP and defence will discuss the charge.
Magistrate Catherine Samuels adjourned the case to August for committal.
Doolan made no bid for bail in court on Tuesday and it was formally refused by Ms Samuels.
Doolan has been in custody since his arrest by Queensland police in the early hours of September 3.
Police and paramedics were called to Brown Street in Boggabilla shortly after 11.30pm on September 2 after reports of a stabbing.
Police allege the 32-year-old victim, a man from Tamworth, was found with stab wounds at the scene.
Officers gave CPR before paramedics from Queensland took over and rushed him to Goondiwindi hospital. He died a short time later.
A crime scene was set up and New England police launched Strike Fore Bruntnell to investigate the death.
Following investigations, Queensland police arrested Doolan at a Goondiwindi home about 1.30am on September 3.
New England detectives travelled to Toowoomba Magistrates Court, where they successfully applied to extradite Doolan back to NSW.
He was escorted to Moree Police Station and later questioned and charged with murder.
A GoFundMe fundraiser saw more than $15,000 raised for the family in Tamworth in the wake of the 32-year-old's death.
