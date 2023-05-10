The Northern Daily Leader
Prosecutors confirm murder charge against Ricky Duke Doolan, accused of killing Tamworth man in Boggabilla

Breanna Chillingworth
Breanna Chillingworth
May 10 2023 - 11:00am
The man has not been required to enter a plea in Moree Local Court. File picture
The man has not been required to enter a plea in Moree Local Court. File picture

PROSECUTORS will press ahead with the lone charge of murder against a man accused of killing a Tamworth associate.

