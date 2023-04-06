A Sydney couple's plans to move to Tamworth have been shaken after their builder closed its doors.
Amy Benjamin-Davey and her wife Anne were looking forward to moving into their new house in Calala this year, but the recent closure of Stroud Homes Tamworth has thrown a spanner in the works.
The couple signed a contract with Stroud Homes Tamworth for the new build in July 2022.
Ms Benjamin-Davey said they could progress with another builder, but those in Tamworth they've been speaking with so far have refused to use Stroud's plans and designs, despite the months it took to get them approved.
"We can if we find another private builder to build [Stroud's plans], but there's not a lot of builder options up in Tamworth," Ms Benjamin-Davey said.
She said another builder has quoted her $14,000 to reset their lot to bring it in line with one of their designs instead.
Ms Benjamin-Davey said she's worried doing so will impact her ability to refinance her loan.
Deirdre Small, Amy's mother, lives in Werris Creek and has been keeping an eye on her daughter's development.
She said it's likely she was one of the last customers to go into the Stroud Homes Tamworth office before it closed.
"They did finish some houses. The company has been open since 2014, so they actually used to do okay. Something just went wrong in the middle," Ms Small said
Ms Benjamin-Davey was planning to move up to Tamworth from Sydney to assist her mother with a personal matter, but now their plans are at least delayed, if not ruined.
The Benjamin-Daveys said they've sent a notice of termination to Stroud Homes Tamworth, but have not received a response from company director Peter Verrier.
The Leader also attempted to contact Mr Verrier, but he could not be reached for comment.
Despite closing its office, Stroud Homes Tamworth has not entered liquidation.
Stroud Homes, the parent company which owns franchises all over Australia, told the Leader the issues with the Tamworth franchise have created "a very disappointing situation for everyone involved".
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
