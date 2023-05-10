COUNCIL will proceed with a two-year deal for recycling after accidentally locking themselves into a longer time frame.
Tamworth Regional Council's general manager Paul Bennett has confirmed the organisation will honour a deal made with Sydney-based company IQ Renew after an administrative error.
Earlier this week the Leader revealed council had accidentally signed a two-year contract, instead of one, with the company responsible for the 'Curby' program.
Mr Bennett said the contract, which accounts for transport soft plastics to Sydney for processing, was a "short term solution" after council took over the recycling facility from disability service provider Challenge Community Services.
A report went before council in a closed meeting on Tuesday after the administrative error was discovered.
The document said sticking with a two-year contract would delay the transition to a long-term deal with the company.
Mr Bennett said due to processes involved with awarding a long-term tender he anticipated it "probably would have" needed the two years anyway.
"The extension is a logically thing," he said.
IQ Renew's 'Curby' program was launched in Tamworth in December.
The opt-in initiative helps free up space in the red bin by placing a variety of soft plastics in specially marked 'Curby' bags before they are processed in Sydney.
Council will use the next 12 months to work towards a long-term contract.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
