JEALOUSY was at play when an armed man stormed into his mate's home to confront him for dating his former girlfriend, a court has heard.
Jack Cassidy was released from jail this week after he was sentenced in Tamworth District Court to a two-year prison term to be served in the community.
The court heard the now 24-year-old was wielding a metal bar when he and two others stormed into a remote property before dawn and asked "where the f***" his ex-girlfriend was.
The court heard Cassidy had learned that the resident, a friend of his, had been dating the woman while Cassidy was in prison for an unrelated matter.
During a sentencing hearing last week, Cassidy gave evidence that "of course [he] would have been" jealous of the relationship.
"She was still my girlfriend when I got locked up," he told the court.
He said he had messaged the man several times about it.
"He rubbed it in my face more than anything," he said.
The trio stole a Toyota Hilux from the Carroll property when they fled, but Cassidy said he later returned the keys and disclosed where it was.
He said he felt an "extreme amount of guilt" about his actions.
"I have thought about it many times ... the effects it would have had on them in the long term, not just short term," Cassidy told the court.
"I'm completely disgusted ... that's not who I am as a person."
Defence barrister Derek Drewett told the court of Cassidy's troubled background, as well as his drug use at the time of the offending.
"He attended for the purpose of no doubt a confrontation, but certainly hadn't anticipated it going the way it did," Mr Drewett said.
Crown prosecutor Madeleine Mulvaney argued there was some planning involved, the victim was vulnerable by being in a remote location, and Cassidy went "armed and in company" to confront him.
Judge Andrew Coleman accepted the offending wasn't sophisticated, but said going to confront someone while "fuelled with drugs" was never a good idea.
In handing down his judgement, Judge Coleman said while Cassidy hadn't expressed significant remorse, he had shown some insight.
The court heard Cassidy was wearing a black bandanna when he and two others went to the property about 4am on June 18 and forced their way in.
Cassidy said "you want to get with my ex while I was in the lock-up", and hit a TV with the metal bar.
The victim told him "if you're here to fight about [the woman], put your weapons down and fight me properly".
The man was hurt and was taken to hospital.
The court heard Cassidy later sent SnapChat messages to the woman at the centre of the love triangle, which involved some admissions.
The sentence took into account time served since Cassidy's arrest on July 22, last year, and came with added conditions not to enter Gunnedah, to abstain from drugs, and participate in programs and treatment.
He had pleaded guilty to aggravated enter dwelling with intent while knowing people are there. A charge of stealing a motor vehicle was taken into account at sentencing.
Cassidy said he intended to live in Boggabri with family, and finish his boilermaker studies.
