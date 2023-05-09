The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jack Cassidy, 24, sentenced in Tamworth court for confrontation at Carroll, stealing Toyota Hilux

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced in Tamworth District Court this week. File picture
The man was sentenced in Tamworth District Court this week. File picture

JEALOUSY was at play when an armed man stormed into his mate's home to confront him for dating his former girlfriend, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.