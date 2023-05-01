Customers and tradies left in limbo by the closure of Stroud Homes Tamworth may soon find a way out, thanks to legal action commenced by a Melbourne-based steel producer.
Steel company Bluescope has applied for a winding up order, a major step towards forcing the home builder into liquidation.
The Supreme Court of Victoria will hold a hearing for the application on May 10.
If the court grants the winding up order, an official liquidator will be appointed to oversee the forfeiture of Stroud Homes Tamworth's assets and use them to pay off debts to the company's creditors, prioritising banks and trades companies who have pursued legal action.
In response to questions, NSW Fair Trading told the Leader it had barred the builder from entering into contracts for work valued at more than $20,000 as of April 6, 2023, as it had failed to provide its current eligibility for home warranty insurance.
Home warranty insurance provides protection for homeowners in the event the builder dies, cannot be located or becomes insolvent.
The company's doors had already been closed for two weeks by the time the Fair Trading order came into effect.
Home warranty insurance has also become a point of contention for customers of the home builder, some of whom have been left uncertain how to proceed after the company's closure.
Clients of Stroud Homes Tamworth told the Leader they've had difficulty receiving money from their insurance as they haven't been able to contact and serve notice to the company since it closed its doors.
In a statement, a spokesperson for NSW Fair Trading said, "NSW Fair Trading is aware customers of Stroud Homes Tamworth have experienced difficulty contacting the company. Consumers with incomplete building work or outstanding warranty repairs are encouraged to lodge a complaint with NSW Fair Trading by calling 13 32 20".
Stroud Homes Tamworth director Peter Verrier could not be reached for comment.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
