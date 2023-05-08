AN "administrative error" has locked council into a longer contract than what was intended for recycling.
Tamworth Regional Council staff will seek advice from councillors in a closed meeting on Tuesday, after a two-year agreement was signed with recycling company IQ Renew.
A report to council reveals an administrative blunder meant an agreement for the transporting of kerbside recyclables was signed with the Sydney-based company for two years, instead of one.
IQ Renew are the company behind the 'Curby' program which launched in Tamworth in December.
READ ALSO:
The opt-in initiative encourages residents to sort their soft plastics into specially marked bags to help free up space in the red bin.
Council resolved to enter a one-year contract with IQ Renew at a meeting in November with the intention of signing a long term agreement at a later date, a spokesperson for council told the Leader.
They said a long term contract requires the "preparation of tender documents" and "formal advertising of a tender", which is a lengthy process.
"Therefore, IQ Renew was engaged and this was intended as a short term measure until a long term contract was signed," the spokesperson said.
A two-year contract gives council "more time" to prepare for the formal tender process, but also means "securing a long term deal will be delayed."
The decision will be made in closed council.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.