A man will return to court next month charged with traffic offences following a pursuit in Tamworth.
Officers from Oxley Police District were patrolling the Tamworth area when they tried to stop a utility on Goonoo Goonoo Road at about 11pm on Monday, May 1.
The vehicle failed to stop and police initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Soon after, the utility was seen to be stuck on a dirt track nearby, with two of the occupants running away on foot, before it drove off again.
Police patrolled the area, but could not locate the car.
Following inquiries, police attended a home in Hillvue on Tuesday May 2, where they arrested a 27-year-old man.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with two counts of police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended.
The man was refused bail and appeared before Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear before the same court on Monday, June 26.
