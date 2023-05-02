A MAGISTRATE has blasted the use of replica firearms in Tamworth, claiming people don't realise how often they are used in violent crimes and the fear they spark.
During a sentencing in Tamworth Local Court, Legal Aid solicitor Adam Ryan pointed magistrate Julie Soars to a recent district court decision, where the judge said gel blaster guns were at the lower end of objective seriousness.
"But he hasn't been to Tamworth and seen how they're used in armed hold-ups and carjackings," Ms Soars replied.
"They're used in criminal activity in Tamworth and they cause a lot of fear."
Ms Soars said she didn't think people realised how commonly the look-alike firearms were used during criminal activity in the city.
She said it was something she saw "day in, day out" in her court.
Stephen Maher was facing sentencing at the time after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered pistol; and not keeping a pistol safely.
The court heard the 34-year-old had purchased the gel blaster on eBay legally while in Queensland - where they are permitted - but then had it in NSW, where they are banned.
"He has got no known connections to criminal groups, but we see it all the time," Ms Soars said.
Mr Ryan said Maher had cooperated with police, and wasn't involved in anything more serious in Tamworth.
He asked Ms Soars to dismiss the charges without penalties being imposed in the circumstances, but she refused.
"I just don't think it's appropriate," she said.
"I do not accept that these are trivial offences."
Ms Soars sentenced Maher to two good behaviour orders for 12 months each, for the two offences.
She spared him criminal convictions, but handed him a warning, adding she had "said enough" about gel blasters.
"You're on notice now that you can't have these weapons, these firearms," she told Maher.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
