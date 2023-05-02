A SOUTH Tamworth man has been slapped with a fine after he stole a bike from a front yard and sold it online.
Cody Hooper was supported by family in Tamworth Local Court when he was ordered to pay $200 for an "opportunistic crime".
Legal Aid solicitor Rachel Karrour told the court the 27-year-old had admitted he "stuffed up" and was "really sorry".
CCTV cameras at the victim's home in South Tamworth show Hooper entering the front yard and taking a $650 mountain bike in the early hours of February 27.
READ ALSO:
The next day, police found the bike at a house in West Tamworth, where they were advised by the resident they had purchased the bike from Hooper for $80.
Just after 7:45pm on March 7, police spoke with the customer again who confirmed the bike was sold to him by Hooper.
He denied having any knowledge the bike was stolen and told police he asked Hooper how he had obtained the bike before the purchase.
The customer provided officers with a photo of a Facebook conversation with Hooper.
Police ruled out the customer had any involvement with the theft.
Hooper was charged with larceny, an offence that carries up to two years' imprisonment or a fine of $2200.
Ms Karrour said the 27-year-old, who entered pleas of guilty, had a "relatively limited record" and "hasn't been in trouble since 2020".
She said he is a "young man", supporting a family, and he "didn't have a father figure growing up".
She asked for the court to "impose a fine" for the matter.
Magistrate Julie Soars sentenced Hooper to a fine of $200 for stealing and selling the "valuable bike".
The bike has since been returned to the owner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.