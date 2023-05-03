The Northern Daily Leader
Kingdom Developments boss had served ASIC suspension

Andrew Bodnar
Andrew Bodnar

It's been revealed two industry watchdogs had previously slapped bans on the director of Kingdom Developments, the company behind the failed bid to purchase Tamworth's Longyard Golf Course.

