The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Jessica Anne Underwood pleads guilty in Tamworth court to accessing, disclosing secure police information

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman will front Tamworth Local Court for sentencing next month. File picture
The woman will front Tamworth Local Court for sentencing next month. File picture

A CIVILIAN police employee has admitted to texting photos of "sensitive" internal information - including suspected bikies and street drug prices - to her then-partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.