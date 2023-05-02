TWO teenagers have been arrested in Tamworth accused of stealing a car then filming them driving at high-speeds along the highway.
The Leader can reveal the details of the alleged spree which spanned Armidale to Tamworth after the juveniles were refused bail.
The two boys were part of a trio arrested by the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) who zeroed in on them in relation to other property crime as they walked into KFC in West Tamworth.
Police were alerted after a Volvo SUV was stolen from a Beardy Street home in Armidale between 6pm and 8.30pm on April 27.
A region-wide alert was sent out about the stolen vehicle before it was spotted the following morning in Tamworth.
Officers saw the SUV parked at the back of a units on Goonoo Goonoo Road shortly after 8am, and it was later seized by police and towed for clues.
Oxley police, together with their New England counterparts, launched investigations and homed in on three teenagers they suspected to be involved.
Just before 9pm, Oxley police were then called to unrelated reports of juveniles trying to break into cars on Denne Street in West Tamworth.
The Oxley PCT were deployed to the area and found three juveniles, matching witness descriptions, walking along Bridge Street.
The teens were arrested after entering the nearby KFC restaurant.
All three were taken to Tamworth Police Station for questioning.
Police seized a mobile phone allegedly belonging to one of the teens and found images of the stolen Volvo.
The images also allegedly showed the teenager driving at high speeds along the highway en route to Tamworth.
One of the 16-year-old boys is charged with driving a stolen car; driving in a manner dangerous; driving while never licensed; and break-and-enter.
The second 16-year-old is accused of two counts of riding in a stolen car, for separate incidents; as well as two counts of entering a vehicle without consent; and breach of bail.
A 15-year-old girl was charged with having suspected stolen goods in custody; and possessing housebreaking implements.
All three were denied bail by Oxley police to front Tamworth Children's Court.
Checks revealed one of the boys was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a break-and-enter in Moree on April 20, while the second 16-year-old was wanted by police for offences alleged to have occurred in Inverell on April 5, and two incidents in Sydney on April 19.
