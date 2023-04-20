A MAN has admitted to robbing and assaulting strangers in broad daylight in Tamworth.
Peter William Nelson remains behind bars ahead of sentencing in Tamworth in June.
The 42-year-old entered pleas through Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro in Tamworth Local Court when his case was called.
Nelson is accused of the robbery of a woman about 1pm on March 19 in West Tamworth. Police also claim he assaulted a man about the same time.
It's been the police case that the two victims were strangers, and not known to Nelson.
During the mention in court, Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and common assault.
Magistrate Brett Thomas accepted the pleas to the charges which had been adjourned to this month to see if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was electing to take the matter to the district court.
The case will remain in the local court for sentence with Nelson facing a maximum of two years' imprisonment.
He made no application for bail and it was formally refused ahead of sentencing in June.
Separate charges of of intimidation and contravening a domestic violence-related AVO against a family member in Narrabri have been adjourned for hearing and sentence in June.
Nelson denies the intimidation charge, but has admitted to breaching the AVO.
Nelson pleaded guilty to another charge of entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse and he was convicted without further penalty.
Nelson has been in custody since mid-March following his arrest by Oxley police.
Last month, magistrate Julie Soars denied Nelson's bail bid and said "he's alleged to have come to Tamworth and committed a robbery and an assault on people he didn't know".
The court has previously heard the robbery was at the lower end of seriousness and didn't involve violence.
The court heard at the time Nelson was on a good behaviour order for domestic violence offences when he was arrested on March 20.
