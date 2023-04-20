A TAMWORTH man described as a "one man crime wave" has been denied bail after a court heard he was held down and detained by his alleged victims.
Ronald Prince swore and slammed his fist down and hurled a chair as his bid for release was denied in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday on more than a dozen break-in, assault and property crime offences.
The 29-year-old appeared via video link from Tamworth Correctional Centre where he's been held since his arrest in Tamworth on the weekend.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said the property charges was an "overwhelmingly strong" case.
"He's held down by the [alleged] victims, and they identify him as the person that stole their property," she told the court, adding the assault matter related to an allegation Prince "put his hand around her throat".
"He's essentially a one man crime wave."
Prince is accused of 12 offences in a two-hour window in the early hours of April 15 before he was arrested at 5.15am by police.
He's charged with entering a Cunningham Street, Westdale, address with intent; breaking into homes in Cunningham Street, Wylie Place and Marshall Place, and stealing goods, some while the occupants were home.
He's also accused of seven counts of unlawfully obtaining goods or receiving stolen property including cigarettes; a gold watch and chain; mobile phones; a tobacco pouch, cash, as well as a leather bag.
In addition, he's facing charges of contravening an AVO; assault; intimidation and aggravated break-and-enter. He's not been required to enter pleas.
Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) solicitor Jenni Bridges submitted her client was the "primary caregiver" of three children and he could move to Mungindi to live with family and work on a farm.
"This would be one of the first times he would be in custody," she told the court.
She acknowledged "the seriousness of the offences" and that Prince was on intensive corrections orders (ICO) - or jail terms in the community - but a curfew; moving away from the complainants; and bail conditions could mitigate the bail risks, she said.
She submitted the combination of factors could meet the "show cause" hurdle why his detention was not justified.
But Prince himself told the court the children he had been the caregiver for were living with family almost 300km away "for awhile, like over six months".
Sergeant Skivington opposed his release and said the children were "being cared for by someone else"; and Prince was on two ICOs.
"And three community corrections orders and he was on bail for two matters," she submitted.
"He's never really complied with his bail on the past."
She said one of the conditions of the bonds banned him from entering Mungindi without written permission from authorities.
"Therefore that address wouldn't be suitable," she told the court.
"Mr Prince has committed offences in the Mungindi region."
The court heard some of the charges before the court related to his ex-partner.
Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson told the defence "I don't think you even get there" for the show cause hurdle, and Prince was on ICOs, and the complainant "deserves to be protected".
"I'm not satisfied cause has been shown," she said, refusing bail.
The court was told Prince's matters had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions to take on in the district court and "both referred, both being considered at this stage," Sergeant Skivington told the court.
Ms Atkinson ordered briefs of evidence and adjourned the cases to June.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
