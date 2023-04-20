The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Ronald Prince, 29, denied bail in Tamworth court on more than a dozen break-in and property crime charges

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronald Prince, 29, failed in his bid for bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday. Picture from file
Ronald Prince, 29, failed in his bid for bail in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday. Picture from file

A TAMWORTH man described as a "one man crime wave" has been denied bail after a court heard he was held down and detained by his alleged victims.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.