TWO MORE emergency service headquarters have been targeted by thieves who've made off with thousands of dollars worth of goods.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) bases in Currabubula and Watsons Creek, near Bendemeer, were hit this week.
Oxley police have been called in to investigate the latest thefts with a list of equipment stolen.
Last weekend, offenders stolen a trailer of goods from the shared RFS and NSW State Emergency Service (SES) sheds in Tambar Springs.
Power tools, vital life-saving equipment and fuel was taken.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy confirmed police were looking at links to last weekend's theft in Tambar Springs and the new offences near Tamworth.
"Police are examining all lines of inquiry and if there are any possible links between the offences," he told the Leader.
"Police are investigating and all resources are being used in this investigation to get to the bottom of what has happened.
"We would urge anyone with any information on these thefts, or who has seen suspicious activity or vehicles in and around these locations, to please contact Oxley police."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
