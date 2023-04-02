A MAN is behind bars accused of committing domestic violence against his elderly mother then coming to Tamworth and robbing and assaulting strangers in broad daylight.
Peter William Nelson was refused bail in Tamworth Local Court on fresh charges.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom opposed the 42-year-old's release and raised "effectively all of the legislated" bail concerns.
She accepted the robbery was at the lower end of seriousness and didn't involve violence.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro argued Nelson could safely be released to live at a Goonoo Goonoo Road address and not leave unless for a few specific reasons, not contact complainants, and attend his doctor.
Magistrate Julie Soars ultimately refused bail in both the domestic violence and robbery matters.
"He's alleged to have come to Tamworth and committed a robbery and an assault on people he didn't know," she said. "He's ... starting to get quite a build up of matters on his record."
The court heard he was on a good behaviour order for domestic violence offences when he was arrested on March 20.
Nelson is accused of the robbery of a woman about 1pm the day before, in West Tamworth. The police case is he committed a common assault on a man at the time.
The matter was adjourned to April to see if the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, would take it over. No pleas have been entered.
He has denied the separate charges of contravening an AVO; and stalking or intimidating, which were adjourned to Narrabri.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
