Police release photos of clothing of man hit by truck in Tamworth on Goonoo Goonoo Road to try and identify him

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 1:30pm
The man - who was wearing this cap and boots - was struck by the passing truck shortly after 8pm on April 14, near the AELEC turn off. Pictures supplied by NSW Police, Google
INVESTIGATORS have released photos of clothing items in a bid to try and identify a man who remains unconscious in hospital after being hit by a truck in Tamworth.

