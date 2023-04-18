The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

New England police investigate death of man after crash at business in Industrial Drive in Moree

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 12:00pm
Police are investigating the crash at the business. Picture from file
Police are investigating the crash at the business. Picture from file

POLICE and the workplace safety watchdog are investigating an incident at a worksite after a man died in hospital from his injuries.

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

