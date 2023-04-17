A Telstra technician has been posted to Tamworth full time until service issues are resolved, after the city was hit by two outages just days apart.
A tripped circuit breaker at Telstra's Tamworth exchange was to blame for a service outage on Friday night.
Mobile, NBN and free to air television service was knocked out for around 35 minutes, with most services back online by around 7:15pm.
Telstra's regional general manager Mike Marom said the incident was "unrelated" to the major power failure that wiped out services for hours on Wednesday night.
"We continue to investigate the cause of the these two recent power issues at the Tamworth exchange," he said.
"[We] will now have a power technician based on site full time until the problem has been identified and resolved."
Because of the issue on Wednesday, Mr Marom said staff had been "closely monitoring" the exchange and had a technician on site within 20 minutes of the outage on Friday.
The circuit breaker was reset just after 7pm.
Earlier in the week, services were cut for around three hours after the power failure.
Just after 6pm on Wednesday, Telstra mobile coverage, free to air TV, NBN internet and fixed line services were cut out across the Tamworth region.
Service were progressively restored by Telstra techs and electricians around 9:30pm.
"We again apologise to local residents for any impacts during this time," Mr Marom said.
Customers experiencing issues are encouraged to contact Telstra.
Tess Kelly
