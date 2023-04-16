A FATAL crash case has been mentioned in court for the first time, with the man charged in the wake of the motorcyclist's death now able to be identified.
Armidale Local Court heard police were compiling evidence in Peter Michael Hollinshead's matter.
Magistrate Mark Richardson adjourned the charges against him to June, to see if the brief had been finalised.
Hollinshead has not been required to enter a plea to dangerous driving occasioning death, stemming from a crash on the New England Highway at Black Mountain, north of Armidale, last year.
The allegation carries a maximum penalty of a decade behind bars, if found guilty.
The 74-year-old also faces one count of negligent driving occasioning death.
The Leader revealed a breakthrough in the investigation led Armidale detectives to charge Hollinshead - who lives interstate - last month.
He will not have to attend court in Armidale in June, if he has a lawyer to act for him.
Police allege Hollinshead was driving a Toyota Landcruiser dangerously while towing a horse float when he collided with a motorcycle on the afternoon of November 12.
The 63-year-old rider from Casino was killed.
The motorcyclist was headed south at the time, while the northbound Landcruiser and horse float were northbound.
The head-on collision shut the highway for several hours as detectives and forensic police combed the road and the wrecks for clues.
Hollinshead was not hurt in the crash, according to police at the time, but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
