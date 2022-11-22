POLICE have upped an investigation into thieves who have been targeting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) in and around Tamworth.
RFS sheds have now been hit four times this month after the Gowrie shed was targeted again last week, this time the thieves made off with fuel.
Intruders forced a door to get into the shed and then broke into a fuel storage to steal the fuel.
Sheds in Loomberah, Gowrie and Duri have been broken into this month, with Duri hit twice since the start of November.
Oxley police have confirmed local RFS Sheds have also been broken into on October 31, as well as other incidents in July, May and February.
"Oxley police are investigating these incidents but it is a concern the rising number of them," a spokesperson for Oxley police told the Leader.
"We're investigating whether there are any links between the incidents."
The Leader revealed last week that thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of emergency lights and radios from fire engines across Tamworth.
Each of the radios costs roughly $5000 each, but without the radios the trucks have been taken offline and are out of action for emergencies.
RFS volunteers have been busy with flooding deployments and other emergencies in the past two months, which has taken them away from their usual duties.
Police have examined the crime scenes but are now urging landholders nearby to keep their eyes peeled for suspicious vehicles.
"This is a vital service for the community, and it's a volunteer-run organisation so police would urge anyone with information on the thefts, or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle at night, or hanging around the shed, please come forward and speak to us," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
MPC construction crews have been working on the Dungowan Pipeline build and have raised more than $2000 to help the RFS buy new radios and other vital equipment.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
