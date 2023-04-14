The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jermaine Sands, Jai Lake, Jayelem Cutmore and Courtney Lee Penfold's robbery and Tamworth home invasion charges delayed for talks

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
April 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbery squad detectives combed the scene for clues after the alleged violent home invasion in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Robbery squad detectives combed the scene for clues after the alleged violent home invasion in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

SOLICITORS for three men and a woman charged in connection to a Tamworth home invasion where a gun was fired are locked in talks after two legal meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.