SOLICITORS for three men and a woman charged in connection to a Tamworth home invasion where a gun was fired are locked in talks after two legal meetings.
Jermaine Sands, Jai Lake, Jayelem Cutmore and Courtney Lee Penfold are all behind bars on charges that carry a maximum penalty of up to 25 years' imprisonment, if convicted.
They each face one charge of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, as well as special aggravated break-and-enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence with a weapon, but have not been required to enter pleas.
In Tamworth Local Court this week, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) solicitor Max Dixon said there were "some ongoing discussions" in all four cases.
"There's been two case conferences held," he told the court.
"There's some ongoing back and forth between the parties."
Mr Dixon said the cases needed to stay together because they could change, dependent on each set of negotiations with solicitors. He asked for a month to continue the talks, and "it will keep all accused together".
The cases have been adjourned to May to allow talks to continue, magistrate Brett Thomas said.
"Negotiations continuing in that one," he said.
The men are also each charged with possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life, listed as back-up offences, according to court documents.
Lake and Cutmore are further accused of three counts each of possessing an unauthorised firearm, while Cutmore alone faces three counts of using or supplying a stolen firearm or part.
They were arrested at separate times across the state last year by a strike force made up of Oxley police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, code-named Strike Force Tabain.
The police case is a masked group armed with stolen firearms forced their way into the home about 10pm on March 2 last year and allegedly held a woman naked at gunpoint, while a man in his 20s had a gun shoved in his mouth before it was moved and fired next to his head, and his fingers cut with a machete.
Police claim the group demanded personal items and cash before fleeing.
The man was taken to Tamworth hospital, while the woman and two children home at the time were shaken but not hurt.
Three stolen guns were seized during a raid in West Tamworth in June.
