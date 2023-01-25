ARMED robbery charges have been locked in against a trio of young men at the centre of a violent South Tamworth home invasion case.
Tamworth Local Court heard on Wednesday the lawyers for the group accused of storming into a family home and firing a gun would meet to discuss issues before pleas could be entered.
Jermaine Sands, Jai Lake and Jayelem Cutmore remain behind bars and appeared in court via video link.
"The matter is now proceeding to the next stage, I'm sure you'll be pleased to know," magistrate Julie Soars told Lake.
The men face one charge each of robbery armed with a dangerous weapon, which can carry up to 25 years' imprisonment if convicted.
A fresh allegation each was levelled against Sands, Lake and Cutmore, of aggravated break and enter with intent to commit a serious indictable offence with a weapon.
The trio are also each charged with possessing a loaded firearm and endangering life, listed as back-up offences by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
Lake and Cutmore stand further accused of three counts each of possessing an unauthorised firearm, while Cutmore alone faces three counts of using or supplying a stolen firearm or part.
"Nothing to be withdrawn?" Ms Soars asked during Cutmore's mention.
"No, Your Honour," DPP solicitor Matthew Kilkeary confirmed.
Pleas have not been entered, and the cases were adjourned to April.
The court heard the matter had been complex and had taken time to put together the briefs of evidence.
READ ALSO:
The trio were arrested at separate times across the state last year by a strike force made up of Oxley police and the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad.
The police case is a masked group armed with stolen firearms forced their way into the home about 10pm on March 2 last year and allegedly held a woman naked at gunpoint, while a man in his 20s had a gun shoved in his mouth before it was moved and fired next to his head, and his fingers cut with a machete.
Police claim the group demanded personal items and cash before fleeing.
The man was taken to Tamworth hospital, while the woman and two children home at the time were shaken but not hurt.
Three stolen guns were seized during a raid in West Tamworth in June.
Courtney Lee Penfold and Zali May Judy Lake were also among those arrested for their alleged involvement and remain before the local court.
Neither of the women are charged with the break-in or armed robbery.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.