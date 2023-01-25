The Northern Daily Leader
Prosecutors confirm charges against Jermaine Sands, Jai Lake and Jayelem Cutmore in South Tamworth home invasion case

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
January 25 2023 - 5:00pm
ARMED robbery charges have been locked in against a trio of young men at the centre of a violent South Tamworth home invasion case.

