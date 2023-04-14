TWO stolen cars have been recovered after break-ins across Tamworth as police warn locals to lock up and look out during the school holidays.
Break and enters have been reported since Thursday in Vera Street, Jean Street and Peyton Street in West Tamworth, as well as Inala Crescent in Calala. Two cars stolen during the break-ins have also been found by police.
Oxley police have seen a rise in property crime and have confirmed links to break-ins and stolen cars with fail to pay thefts at several service stations.
It's not only Tamworth that has been targeted with police labelling "opportunistic" thieves also believed to be behind incidents in Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa, and stealing cars before driving off without paying for fuel.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police were "following several lines on inquiry" but several victims had become easy targets.
"Especially across Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa we have seen incidents where people continue to leave their doors unlocked, keys in the car, which is contributing to the property crime issue," he said.
"We have seen these offenders on CCTV and they are opportunistic and are going from house to house, car to car just trying doors, whatever is unlocked."
"There is a clear link between Moree, Gunnedah, Narrabri and Wee Waa and into Tamworth."
He said several service stations in Tamworth had heeded the message to ensure customers had to pay before they pump after midnight to stem the drive-offs.
"We are seeing this problem out in Gunnedah, Bellata, Narrabri where service stations are allowing kids as young as 14 to 16, they're getting out of high-end cars at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning, some concealing their faces and filling cars up and driving off," he said.
"We would appeal to these businesses, service stations and stores between 12am and 6am, implement a policy of paying before you pump, and ensure customers remove their hoodies, masks or facial disguises during the transaction so that we can investigate these incidents.
"This will actually help to reduce the number of instances of theft because it will be a further deterrent for property crime and can stop offenders moving on."
Detective Darcy said locals should ensure they lock up, and look out to keep an eye on their neighbours' properties during school holidays as many people take off, and "always report suspicious activity".
"Police use CCTV from homes and businesses to link the stolen cars and fraudulent activity to break and enters," he said.
"This has to be a partnership, it's a community issue and business issue; it's all about crime prevention measures that will help to reduce the rates of property crime in our communities."
