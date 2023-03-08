FOUR vehicles have been stolen during break and enters to homes in one night across Tamworth and Gunnedah.
Oxley police were searching for a Holden Colorado ute that was taken during a break-in at a Hillvue Road house.
In Gunnedah, a vehicle was stolen during a break-and-enter at Carroll Street. Another vehicle was taken from Bellevue Close, as well as one from Eveleigh Road in Gunnedah.
All four vehicles were stolen between late on Tuesday night and the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Oxley police said at least one of the vehicles had been dumped and torched by offenders, but the Colorado was still missing late on Wednesday.
Investigations into the whereabouts of the two other vehicles were also continuing on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said police would investigate if there were any links between the break-ins, but again appealed for residents to be vigilant, lock up and report suspicious activity.
"Police are continuing investigations into the break and enters to premises and stolen vehicles and we need community assistance," the spokesperson said.
"If anyone saw suspicious activity in those locations late on Tuesday or early Wednesday, check your CCTV at home or dashcam and please contact Oxley police.
"And again, we urge all residents to secure their homes, lock windows and doors and removes keys and valuables from out of sight."
