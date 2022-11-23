COUNCIL will write to petrol stations across Tamworth urging them to force overnight customers to pay before they fill their tanks.
Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the motion at a meeting this week.
Tamworth Regional Council deputy mayor Mark Rodda, also the chair of the community safety working group, said it was a "simple request" of 24 hour petrol stations amid a crime wave.
"First of all, to limit the distance that people in stolen vehicles can travel," he said.
"Secondly theft of fuel, which often occurred going into a stolen vehicle, and thirdly limit the opportunity of people that may have stolen ATM cards buying fuel to put in the stolen vehicle."
Cr Rodda said the policy would help stop people in stolen vehicles "getting away and continuing on with their joyrides".
It's a crime prevention strategy Oxley police have called for in the past.
Council will write to 24/7 service station operators within the Tamworth local government area, seeking their cooperation in ensuring a pay-before-you-pump strategy is in place from 11.30pm to curb late-night crime.
Council is not asking for petrol pumps to be turned off, just for people to have to pre-pay for fuel.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
