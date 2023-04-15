FEARS of a recurring mouse plague across the region has prompted responses from farmers and government organisations.
In 2021, a mouse plague saw vehicles, buildings and towns infested while crops across the country were destroyed.
New England North West and the Riverina recorded high numbers while current warnings have extended across NSW, Queensland and South Australia.
"The CSIRO and NSW Farmers have warned farmers and rural landholders to be vigilant and consider baiting if needed - fearful that the numbers from the devastating 2021 mouse plague will be back," Mr Marshall said.
"This follows reports of surging numbers of mice right across country NSW in summer crops.
"I have written to the NSW Government urging them to ensure immediate steps are taken to prepare for the recent influx of mice reported across our region.
"Last time, the Government moved to ensure bait supplies and rebates were on the table - we need to be prepared if the population spikes after what has been another bumper cropping season in many areas.
"I know the impact of the 2021 mouse plague had on communities right across regional and rural NSW and it was simply devastating for many families.
"Mice chewed through crops, damaged farming machinery, swarmed homes and towns leading to millions of dollars of damage to crops and infrastructure.
"I have written to the Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty and urged her to act now to ensure we are adequately prepared and that the same support will be available if we see a repeat of the 2021 numbers."
People reported being "sickened" by the sight of "carpets" of mice on highways in 2021.
Although not expected to be as bad this time, there are concerns numbers will increase with mice thriving off grain which could not be harvested last year due to floods and wet weather.
"Members are telling me they're seeing mice again all the way from Queensland down to the Victorian border and out west towards Adelaide," NSW Farmers Association president Xavier Martin said.
"We need everyone to keep an eye out for mice, in particular use their chew cards, and report any activity to authorities.
"It's important to stay on top of this issue so we can avoid a repeat of the 2021 mouse plague, so please if you see something, say something."
Farmers and rural landholders are urged to report mouse activity by visiting feralscan.org.au/mousealert
The chew card template can be found at https://grdc.com.au/resources-and-publications/resources/mouse-management/monitor-manage/know-your-mouse-numbers.
