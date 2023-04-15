It's spooky, it's creepy and it's rumoured to be haunted by a man named Alexander Charles.
The derelict abandoned house on Gunnedah Road is the former family home of Carolyn Clarke, and it is where she says her parents saw an apparition of a man walk up the hallway towards the front door.
"And a picture fell off the wall for no reason and almost hit Dad on the head," Ms Clarke said.
Years later, Ms Clarke returned to the now empty, run-down house to do an EVP, otherwise known as an electro-voice phenomenon, to see if her audio recorder would pick up any ghostly activity.
"It was a female voice, and she said 'Charles'," Ms Clarke said.
"I found out a couple of weeks later from a work colleague that her relative owned it earlier on. And his name was Alexander Charles."
The house is just one of many sites that the recently formed Tamworth Paranormal Investigations Team of NSW, which is led by Ms Clarke, is checking out.
The team of five formed about six months ago and they already have a whopping 2,500 subscribers to their Facebook Page.
Ms Clarke said they often head-out fully-equipped with night vision goggles, a thermal reader to read dramatic changes in temperatures and an electromagnetic frequency detector (EMF).
Spooky sites on their list for ghost-busting readings include the Shoppingworld car park, Billabong House and ANZAC Park.
