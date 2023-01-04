A DATE has been served to renewable energy company Engie to respond to more than 1000 submissions about a wind farm on the outskirts of Tamworth.
The company will have until March 24 to provide a written response to the Department of Planning and Environment after a modified development application for the Hills of Gold wind farm in Nundle was put back on public exhibition in November last year.
The modified plan included changes to the number of wind turbines, the movement of oversized vehicles through Nundle, new site access points at Crawney Road and the expansion and potential use of an existing quarry within Nundle State Forest.
To date, the development proposal has received 1121 submissions from the public.
More than half of submissions have objected to the wind farm with 746 people raising concerns about its location, environmental impact and use of local roads.
Tamworth Regional Council has remained staunch in its objection to the proposed wind farm.
Council's manager of development Sam Lobsey said in a submission the modified plans did "not alleviate any concerns" previously raised by council, with the exception of a bypass change.
Mr Lobsey said council was still not satisfied about the impact on narrow roads, biodiversity, heritage, infrastructure and flood and fire risks.
Fierce advocates, which include the likes of Forestry Corporation of NSW and the Nundle Sport and Recreation Club, have thrown their backing behind the project with 353 submissions in support of the development.
Twenty-two submissions left comments on the proposal.
During the exhibition period, more than 70 Nundle, Hanging Rock, Timor, Oakenville and Tamworth locals, from both factions of the debate, attended a public meeting to voice their opinions.
At the time, Nundle publican Robert Schofield told the Leader he supported the wind farm in the hopes it would be good for business and revitalise the town.
A letter from the department addressed to Engie project manager Meredith Anderson stated the time had come for the company to review the submissions and meet with planning staff to discuss the issues raised.
"You are requested to prepare a written response to the issues raised in the submissions, including the full range of matters and recommendations raised in the agency advice," the letter said.
Before the exhibition period, Ms Anderson wrote in a company newsletter that depending on the "nature" of the submissions received on the modified plans she hoped to have a recommendation from the department in 2023, with the Independent Planning Commission expected to make the final determination after.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
