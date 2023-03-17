Submissions reveal less than half of residents are 'not a big fan' of wind project

RESIDENTS are still up-in-the-air about a proposed wind farm near Tamworth, even after plans were modified.
Energy giant ENGIE has released its 'Submissions Report' on the amended plans for the Hills of Gold wind farm near Nundle, which if approved would see the construction of a 64 turbine wind farm.
The project was revised following community consultation, regulatory submissions, and design and constructability assessments, and plans were placed back on public exhibition last year.
ENGIE's report reveals 410 public submissions were received during the period, with 148 in support and 264 objecting to the project.
Sixty-six per cent of submissions were received from residents within the Tamworth region, with less than half in support of the project.
Wind worry was mainly due to biodiversity and visual impacts, site selection and insufficient community engagement, the report says.
"The site selected for the project was expressly acknowledged as unsuitable," the report says.
"Noting that soils and topography may lead to more frequent land slips and the possibility to contaminate nearby watercourses."
Supporters of the project mentioned the "economic opportunities" for Nundle and Hanging rock, the need to address climate change and the creation of jobs.
If the project is approved, it would be up-and-running by 2030, and the report says it would avoid 608,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.
"Local community submissions focused on the ability of the project to deliver increased employment opportunities for the local area," the report says.
It's anticipated the project will deliver increased wages, income and profit to local workers during both the construction and operation of the wind farm.
Within Nundle, 88 submissions supported the proposed project and 107 objections were lodged.
In Hanging Rock, 30 public submissions were in objection and 22 supported the project.
Twelve submissions from Timor residents objected to the wind farm.
Ten submissions were received from community organisations, with just one showing support for the project.
A number of public authorities submitted comments on the plans with only Tamworth Regional Council and Muswellbrook Shire Council outwardly opposing the project.
The report says the proponent is "committed" to working with Tamworth Regional Council and hopes to develop a "community enhancement fund".
From the environmental impact statement, amendment reports, submission reports, and associated additional assessments, the Department of Planning and Environment will prepare an assessment report.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader
