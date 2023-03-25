The Northern Daily Leader
New England could have fish kills like Menindee

By Rachel Gray
March 26 2023 - 9:00am
University of New England's professor Martin Thoms says if something is not done to better manage river systems there could be more fish kills and in the New England region. Picture supplied

New England waterways could be filled with millions of dead fish in a similar situation to Menindee if rivers, riverbanks and floodplains are not better managed.

Local News

