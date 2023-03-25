New England waterways could be filled with millions of dead fish in a similar situation to Menindee if rivers, riverbanks and floodplains are not better managed.
This is according to University of New England (UNE) Professor Martin Thoms who is an internationally-recognised expert in riverine ecosystems.
"It's only recently that we're not only seeing native fish but also those really hardy and resistant invasive species called carp being affected out there," Prof. Thoms said.
"When there is carp going belly-up then we know that the conditions must be pretty bad."
He said the massive fish kill on the Darling River (also known by its indigenous name Baaka) recently, was caused by floodwaters receding and dragging organic matter back into the river.
The organic matter breaks down, using up oxygen in the water which causes hypoxic conditions, "which is not new", Prof. Thoms said.
What is of "real concern" to Prof. Thoms is that one of the world's hardiest fish is now turning up dead in the river systems.
During the previous massive fish kill in the Darling-Baaka River in 2019, mainly Murray Cod, which is a fish that can live up to 100 years, was dying.
Prof. Thoms said more needs to be done to better manage not only the floodplains but to also provide better shading along riverbanks to cool the water.
And there needs to be a greater variety of habitats in the river where fish can go and hide during adverse times.
Otherwise we could see these fish kills in our backyards, Prof. Thoms said.
He said it is important to take a wider approach to river management because what happens in the Darling-Baaka River is influenced by tributaries in New England region, such as the Gwydir and Namoi Rivers.
Mr Thoms said UNE is currently working on establishing a regional collaborative research initiative to address river management issues, following 18 months of meetings with representatives from Tamworth Regional Council, landholders and other stakeholders.
