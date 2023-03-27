A MAN accused of two robberies in Tamworth at the weekend is set to remain behind bars until next month.
Codey Michael O'Brien was not required to enter pleas to two charges of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon on Monday morning when he appeared in Tamworth Local Court.
If found guilty of armed robbery, he faces a maximum of up to 20 years' imprisonment.
He also faces one count of possessing a prohibited drug, as well as an unrelated charge of domestic violence-related common assault.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Sam Emery told the court his client had raised health conditions with him.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter for a bail review, and ordered Corrective Services to conduct a specialist medical assessment in custody.
The court was told O'Brien was on parole and had recently been released from custody, and there was a detention application on the assault matter.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the prosecution would oppose bail.
Ms Soars formally refused bail.
A brief of evidence in the case was also ordered with the matter to return to court in April.
O'Brien was arrested within hours of the incidents which police allege involved a knife in Oxley Vale, and in South Tamworth on Sunday morning.
Police claim O'Brien followed a 34-year-old man after he left a service station on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
About 5.45am, he's alleged to have confronted the 34-year-old as he turned and walked along Scott Road.
Police allege the 26-year-old brandished a knife and demanded money, but later fled empty-handed.
Then, about 7am, police allege O'Brien entered a superette on Manilla Road at Oxley Vale.
It's the police case the accused brandished a knife and demanded money.
Two female staff members were inside at the time and handed over a sum of cash before the man fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
Police were alerted and set up crime scenes at both locations.
About 11am, police moved in on a 26-year-old man at a house in Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
Senior police said it "was a quick arrest" and also recovered a weapon they will allege was used in both armed hold-ups.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
