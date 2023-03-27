HOLD off on wearing your sandals to the playground, with a two month delay keeping bark chips on the ground.
Work to replace wood chips at the Tamworth Regional Playground on Kable Avenue, won't start until after the April school holidays, a spokesperson for council said.
The confirmation comes after Tamworth Regional Council's manager of sport and recreation Paul Kelly told the Leader work would kick off in February.
The spokesperson was not able to clarify why $330,000 project had been delayed.
"The works will commence after the school holidays to minimise the impact on residents," they said.
The project to replace the wood chips with rubber softfall was ticked off by councillors at a closed meeting in December.
It's proposed the transition to rubber softfall will reduce the amount of maintenance needed at the playground.
A report submitted to council said the organisation employs two staff to inspect, rake and clean the bark off paths and pavement for one hour-a-day, seven days-a-week.
In December, Mr Kelly said once the wood chips are replaced, the staff members would not be out of a job.
"The staff will continue their work across other parks, gardens and sports fields throughout the CBD area," he said.
The switch to softfall is considered a more "controlled" and "intact" surface, which will be installed in 17 separate locations across the play area.
The contract for the design, supply and construction of the rubber softfall went to Sydney-based company Wetpour Safety Surface Specialists.
Work is expected to take six weeks, with completion slated for late June.
The project has been funded by the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
