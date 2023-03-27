The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth Regional Council's upgrades to Kable Avenue playground delayed by months

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wood chips won't be removed from the Tamworth Regional Playground until after the April school holidays. Picture by Peter Hardin

HOLD off on wearing your sandals to the playground, with a two month delay keeping bark chips on the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.