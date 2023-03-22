NO compensation will be granted to a developer who had his plans stopped by a heritage listing.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council has confirmed there will be no compensation given to Garry Strudwick, the developer who purchased 4 Darling Street, after a campaign to get the property heritage listed was successful.
"Council is under no obligation under the Heritage Act to provide the developer with compensation," the spokesperson said.
Mr Strudwick purchased the old women's shelter from Billabong House in February last year, with the intention of demolishing the cottage to build eight new dwellings.
The house at 4 Darling Street, known as Crittenden Cottage, was built in 1898-99 as the caretaker's cottage for Tamworth's old courthouse.
After Mr Strudwick spent $20,000 on plans for the development, he was told by council an interim heritage listing had been placed on the historic building and a full report would go before councillors four days later.
A proposal to amend the Schedule 5 Environmental Heritage, Tamworth Regional Local Environmental Plan 2010, which would add the cottage to the heritage list, was placed on public exhibition earlier this year and attracted overwhelming support.
Submissions cited the importance of maintaining heritage buildings, especially in areas where other heritage spots are still intact.
Because of the unanimous support, a decision was made to push ahead with the full heritage listing.
A formal vote from councillors was not required.
Mr Strudwick was contacted by the Leader but declined to comment.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
