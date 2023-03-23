The Northern Daily Leader
Police searching for Armidale woman Kara Symington who was last seen in Tweed Heads

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Police are searching for missing woman Kara Symington. Picture supplied by NSW Police

POLICE have issued a statewide appeal to find a woman who disappeared more than two days ago.

