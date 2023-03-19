STUDENTS chasing their dream degrees could help ease the city's job crisis and revitalise the CBD.
After the appointment of an architect for Tamworth's University of New England campus, business and community leaders are gazing into their crystal balls to envision what's in store for the city once students arrive.
Business chamber president Matthew Sweeney said if the new university draws an influx of students, businesses crying out for workers could reap some reward.
"In Armidale the students were working in the retail shops, the cafes, business like that," he said.
"But when they [UNE] flipped and went online, a lot of those businesses struggled to get the customers and also the staff."
With students expected to be on campus in 2026, Peel Street will need to see a shift in services and business operations to attract the younger crowd, Mr Sweeney said.
He said he wasn't quite sure if Tamworth was "ready" for a nightclub, but restaurants with longer hours and more cafes would help liven up the streetscape.
"I think university students will be looking for the type of place where they can sit their bums down, have a coffee, and have something to eat as they wait for their next lecture," Mr Sweeney said.
While there'll be a "natural revamp" once the university is built, Mr Sweeney said the vibrancy will all depend on whether or not students are predominantly on campus, or studying in the new-aged online world.
"It's going to be critical for UNE to understand exactly what course they are going to be doing, and exactly what's going to be happening at the velodrome site," he said.
Planning and conversations are already underway about further developments and increasing activity on Peel Street, mayor Russell Webb said.
"This end of Peel Street will change in a big way," he said.
"We will see more buildings, and more activity, but the university will be the cornerstone of this end of the main street."
Council's Bicentennial Park masterplan reveals plans to develop apartment style living on Kable Avenue and relocate car yards to a more appropriate area in the city.
Cr Webb said locals could expect to see the hustle and bustle of the main blocks of the CBD extend down Peel Street.
The brains behind the design for the university, Architectus principal Karl Ekermann, is keen to see what he can add to what he thinks is "one of the best streets in regional Australia".
Mr Ekermann said he hopes to design a campus which will be "architecturally significant" to draw people down Peel Street.
"We do want to design a beautiful building," he said.
"But we want it to be delivered responsibly and have a net benefit to the community, and the environment."
Mr Ekermann said consultation would be carried out with the Aboriginal community to ensure the building is culturally appropriate.
Tamworth's University Reference Group chair Mitch Hanlon said he hoped to see an "aesthetically pleasing" building that "interacts" with the streetscape.
Initial designs and impressions of the campus are expected to be available in late 2023, with construction to start mid-2024 and be ready for students in 2026.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
