TAMWORTH locals are snapping up tickets to the city's newest airline despite the first plane not being due to take off for another two months.
Bonza - the country's newest airline - is set to take off from Tamworth in May with tickets selling fast, the airline told the Leader.
The airline will take off from Tamworth on May 2 with twice weekly return trips to and from Melbourne. From May 6, Bonza will fly to and from Tamworth to the Sunshine Coast.
Bonza said despite take off being after the school holidays, both flight routes were selling like hotcakes, with data showing to and from Tamworth sales were "solid".
"The month of May is looking 'Bonza' for Tamworth, with bookings solid to and from both Melbourne and Sunshine Coast," Bonza's Chief Commercial Officer Carly Povey told the Leader.
The ticket price of $59 per person per flight to Melbourne, and $10 less to the Sunshine Coast had seen a big uptake, she said.
"Tamworth is proving to be a popular destination for Bonza customers as families and travellers look to spend time in the thriving regional city," she said.
"It's unsurprising given Tamworth is the heart of the New England region, but likewise eager Tamworth travellers have downloaded the Fly Bonza app to book their next holiday to Melbourne and the Sunshine Coast."
Tickets only went on sale on February 23, when the airline launched its second base, this time in Melbourne.
The airline will be Tamworth's third carrier. QantasLink already operates daily direct flights to and from Sydney to Tamworth, and Link Airways services the Tamworth to Brisbane route on most days from Tamworth airport.
Ms Povey said Bonza "flights have been snapped up quickly" on the airline's app which showed an appetite for locals to travel.
The airline - which only has direct ticket sales through its dedicated app - said the seats were selling fast because it was "marking the arrival of low-cost air travel in Tamworth".
"Our Bonza team of legends can't wait to arrive in Tamworth to deliver on our commitment to make air travel affordable for the many, not the few, and give the local community the opportunity to travel directly to exciting new destinations," Ms Povey said.
