WATER supply and a lack of services are among the top concerns from residents about a proposed large-scale housing development.
The community has had their say on the proposed Stratheden housing development in Oxley Vale, which if approved would see the construction of 895 new houses.
Fourteen submissions were received during the public exhibition period, with the public both supporting and raising concerns about the plans.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said submissions supporting the development cited the need for a "future supply of housing" with a "variety of housing options".
Plans for the housing estate, located on the corner of Browns Lane and Manilla Road, reveal the 105 hectare site would include a variety of housing lot sizes, roads, parks and playgrounds.
The spokesperson said some submissions pointed to a range of issues with the proposed project.
"Issues raised commonly related to water supply and the potential impact of additional housing in the locality and on Tamworth's services," they said.
For the housing estate to go-ahead, the land, which has previously been used as a horse training facility, will need to be re-zoned.
The spokesperson said the next stage of the re-zoning process involves the preparation of a report to council, which will include the details of both "public and NSW state agency submissions made in relation to the proposal".
"Council's adoption of the proposal is required in order for the re-zoning to progress through the planning system," they said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
