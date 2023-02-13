A HUGE new housing development on the edge of Tamworth is another step closer with the plans now on public exhibition.
The Stratheden Estate - if approved - will see 900 homes built on the grounds of a horse breeding facility, just outside of Oxley Vale.
The booming residential housing estate will span 105 hectares, on the corner of Manilla Road and Browns Lane, and have space for 895 houses - all in varying lot sizes - as well as roads, parks and playgrounds.
The plans are now on public exhibition for a month and reveal the minimum lot size will be 450m-squared in some parts, and up to 4000m-squared in the low-density residential zoned-areas.
The gateway determination by the state government's Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) means council is the "local plan-making authority".
In its plan, council said "facilitating additional housing" is essential in its long-term plans.
"The proposal will facilitate smart growth in a suitable location in accordance with the principles of Blueprint 100," the planning authority said in a public notice on Monday.
"The proposed changes will rezone the subject land from the existing primary production zone to residential zones."
In December, council said the Stratheden Estate had been on its radar for more than a decade and was considered "a major outcome" in its push for the Blueprint 100.
Council said the Stratheden precinct "has good road access opportunities" to both Manilla Road and Browns Lane but it would need Transport for NSW approval for any intersection upgrades on Manilla Road.
"Blueprint 100 has also identified potential for Browns Lane to be utilised as an additional access for the city across the Peel River," the plans state.
The plans are open for public comment on the NSW DPE Planning Portal until March 13.
Land maps, ecological plans, buffer zone areas, flooding investigations and other council reports are included in the council plans online.
The housing estate - if it gets the final nod - is not expected to be constructed for some years, as final checks are carried out due to the size of the development.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
