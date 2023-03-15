VISUAL art teacher Rebekah Lukins is showing her students what's possible by debuting a series of work at a gallery.
The Carinya Christian School teacher has had bits and pieces in other exhibitions in Tamworth and Sydney, but she's never had a solo show.
As well as being her debut, the body of work on display at Weswal Gallery is the first not influenced by her home region.
A Tamworth local, her art often uses warmer colours to reflect the dry, harsh nature of the landscape in the New England.
'And We Knew the Sky' is inspired from a trip she and her husband took to Tasmania.
"So the colours are quite different to the local landscape, they get a lot more rainfall, and it's a lot colder," she said.
"This is probably the most figurative work I've done, so the most realistic, while still being quite abstract."
She teaches visual arts, design and technology, and food tech at Carinya Christian School, and it was that passion for teaching that came before art-making.
"Professionally, it's a really good thing to do as an art teacher, show kids that you can do this, and it's possible," she said.
She feels a bit of apprehension, along with excitement.
"It's putting yourself out there, and people might not get it, or like it, and that's fine. I'm learning to be comfortable with that," she said.
Skills in art can "definitely" be taught and learnt, she said.
"Because I couldn't paint like this when I was in art school," she said.
"I think the kids who are always better at it are the ones who put in more time and practice, and have been drawing since they were little."
Weswal Gallery will be displaying Ms Lukins' colourful work from March 15 until April 2, and an event to open the show will be held at 5pm on Saturday, March 18.
